Bernard Whitmore
Chambersburg - Bernard C. Whitmore, age 99, formerly of Greencastle, died on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Chambers Pointe Nursing Center, Chambersburg, PA. Bernard was born in Antrim Township on October 27, 1920 to Charles L. and Pearl Dietrich Whitmore. He graduated from Greencastle High School in 1938. After graduation, he worked as a dairy farmer and was a member of the Dairy Herd Improvement Association. When he retired from farming, he was employed by Armco Steel in Greencastle.
Bernard married Dorothy M. Williams on August 22, 1943 in York, PA. They celebrated 74 years of marriage before her death in 2018.
Bernard was a member of The Evangelical Lutheran Church in Greencastle where he served on the Church Council and as Sunday School superintendent. He also sang with the church choir for many years.
Bernard is survived by his three children: Rita (Bill) Beck, Robert Whitmore, and Betty (Ken) Jackson. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Tami, Josh, Laura Jennifer, and Pamela and eight great-grandchildren: Hailey, Levi, Brooke, Dylan, Emily, Sam, Sophia, Alexander and a sister-in-law, Janet Williams.
A graveside service at the Cedar Hill Cemetery Greencastle will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Martin Horn officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff at Chambers Pointe for the compassionate care shown to our father during his 15 years of residency there. Memorial gifts may be sent to Evangelical Lutheran Church, 130 North Washington Street, Greencastle, PA 17225 or to Menno Haven Employee Appreciation Fund, 2011 Scotland Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion from May 25 to May 27, 2020