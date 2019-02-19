Berneda Houser



Chambersburg - Berneda (Bernie) Frank Houser, age 89, died Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was the daughter of A. Wilbur Frank and Ruth Hoover Frank. Bernie graduated from Chambersburg High School in 1946. She worked 40 years at the former Culp's Office Supply "on the square" in downtown Chambersburg. Bernie was a lifetime member at St. John's United Church of Christ where she taught Sunday school and volunteered in the church office. She also enjoyed volunteering with the American Heart Association. Her two children, Jack Houser and Jill Bard survive her, along with grandchildren Austin and Jena Bard. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jack; brothers Lester, William, Robert and sister Miriam. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1811 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. John's United Church of Christ. Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary