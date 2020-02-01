|
|
Bernice B. Shatzer
Spring Run, PA - Bernice B. Shatzer, age 98, of Spring Run, PA, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Apron Tree Personal Care Home. Born in Fannett Township on September 3, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Martha Coons.
Mrs. Shatzer was a life time member of the Spring Run United Methodist Church. She worked as a seamstress at the former Stanley Company in Chambersburg until its closure and her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, embroidery, and time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two children, Larry Shatzer (wife Deborah) of Spring Run, PA and Betty Shatzer of Spring Run, PA; two grandchildren, Stacy Coffman (husband Paul) and Kim Clopper (husband Matt); six great-grandchildren, Dalton and Colton Friese and Taylor, Luke, Lane, and Jake Coffman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Martin W. Shatzer in 1988, a daughter Annabelle Shatzer and siblings, Victor Coons, Genevieve Gipe, and Helen Traxler and Mary Shaner.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11 AM at the Spring Run United Methodist Church, Spring Run, PA, where Rev. Darwin Goshorn and Rev. Marlin A. "Butch" Neil will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the above church. Interment will follow the service in Upper Path Valley Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Agett-Geisel Funeral Home, Dry Run, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Fannett-Metal Fire Company, c/o Rita Glass, P.O. Box 51, Dry Run, PA 17220 or to the Spring Run UMC, P.O. Box 156, Spring Run, PA 17262. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020