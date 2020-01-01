Services
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
Bernice Weaver Obituary
Chambersburg - Bernice Irene Weaver, 93, of Chambersburg passed away December 31, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on March 7, 1926 in Newville, to the late Newton and Pearl (Geese) Gutshall. Bernice is survived by her children Dottie Armstrong and Ken Weaver (Peggy) both of Chambersburg., She is also survived by step mother Janet Byers and brother-in-law Robert Zimmerman. She also has 2 grandchildren Tony Armstrong, Shari Greber and 4 great grandchildren Zack Greber, Kyle Greber, Abby Armstrong and Cody Eichelberge; along with numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by husband of 70 years Russell Weaver and sisters Mary McClintock, Vada Tosten and Grace Zimmerman.

The family will receive friends at Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home in Chambersburg on Saturday, January 4th at 10 AM. A Graveside Service will follow at a 11 AM at Parklawn Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Garry Kipe officiating. Online condolences may be made at KelsoCorneliusFH.com
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020
