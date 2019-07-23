Services
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
1928 - 2019
Bertha M. Perry Obituary
Bertha M. Perry

Fayetteville - Bertha M. Perry, 91, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Hershey Medical Center. Born January 17, 1928 in McConnellsburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late John C. and Fannie E. Gress Hess. She had at one time been employed at the former J. Schoeneman Company in Chambersburg and last worked at McDonald's in Scotland. She was a member of the Mt. Union United Methodist Church in Fayettville.

She is survived by two sons, Dennis Perry (Rueanna) of Marion and Drew Perry (Joyce) of Fayetteville; three grandchildren, Tina Feagley, Shania Perry, and David Dupont; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; several step-grandchildren; and several step-great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Monte Perry; a sister, Martha Deshong; and a brother, Roy Bishop.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Friday, July 26, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Floyd Myers will officiate. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery, McConnellsburg, PA. There will be a viewing from 10:00 AM until services begin at Noon on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Union United Methodist Church, c/o Linda Loy, Treasurer, 8220 Michaux Drive, Fayetteville, PA 17222.

Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on July 23, 2019
