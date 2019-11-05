|
|
Bertha Mackey Golden
Schenectady, NY - Bertha Mackey Golden, Age 97 of Schenectady NY died peacefully at Home on November 1, 2019.
She was born on November 7, 1921 at home in Horse Valley to the late Harrison and Jessie (Newman) Mackey. She was one of 12 children.
Bertha was predeceased by her husband Thomas A. Golden, her daughter Mary Ann Paniccia, and her son Thomas Golden, her sisters Grace Clapsaddle, Mary Comp, Nellie Ziemba and Ethel Mackey, her brothers Harry Hastings, Earl (Dick) William Mackey, Brent Mackey and Frank Mackey.
She is survived by her children Carol Terry, James Golden and Grace Golden, her sisters Esther Kissinger, Naomi Hill, and Fannie Cook. Four grandchildren Angela Reyes, Matthew Paniccia, Patricia Paniccia and Timothy Paniccia, six great grandchildren Xavier and Maxwell Reyes, Olivia and Sophia Paniccia and Benjamin and Kayla Paniccia.
Bertha loved to tell stories about growing up on the farm with her parents and siblings. Bertha attended school through the 8th grade. She then worked at a clothing factory in Chambersburg PA. Bertha was very proud of being able to purchase her own car.
Bertha married Thomas Golden and they moved up to Schenectady NY for work, raised their children and remained there the rest of their lives. Bertha was a homemaker and also worked as a lunch lady her children's elementary school.
Summer vacation were usually were spend on The Mackey farm in Horse Valley PA. The family also spent a week in the summer at various camps throughout Ontario and Quebec Canada.
The family would like to thank Home Instead for assisting in having Bertha stay at home. We would especially like to thank her aide, Noorhan Najib for the loving care and companionship she gave our Mother for over one year.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2733 Albany Street, Schenectady, New York 12304. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019