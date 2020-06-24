Beryl "Red" Walls
St. Thomas - Beryl "Red" Walls, age 94, of St. Thomas, PA, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Born April 19, 1926 in Upper Horse Valley, PA, she was a daughter of the late George and Vera Rice Horn, and the widow of the late Lester I. Walls, who passed away on December 20, 2008.
Red worked as a cook at various restaurants in the area while also raising her family. She enjoyed going shopping, planting flowers, and feeding birds. She also loved getting into the Christmas spirit, whether it was decorating the house or giving gifts to everyone she could. Red was a devoted mother and wife, and just a very generous, selfless and giving woman.
She is survived by her sons, James L. (wife, Julia) Walls of St. Thomas, Ronald (wife, Donna) Walls of Chambersburg; three daughters, Fay Peters of St. Thomas, Janet Peterson of Lakeland, FL, and Nancy (husband, Kevin) Berger, of Dade City, FL; sister, Oralee Gipe of Fayetteville; 13 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 8 brothers and 5 sisters; one grandson, Troy Peters; and one great-grandson, Adrian Walls.
Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Life Church: Benevolence Fund, 1400 Warm Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be expressed at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
St. Thomas - Beryl "Red" Walls, age 94, of St. Thomas, PA, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Born April 19, 1926 in Upper Horse Valley, PA, she was a daughter of the late George and Vera Rice Horn, and the widow of the late Lester I. Walls, who passed away on December 20, 2008.
Red worked as a cook at various restaurants in the area while also raising her family. She enjoyed going shopping, planting flowers, and feeding birds. She also loved getting into the Christmas spirit, whether it was decorating the house or giving gifts to everyone she could. Red was a devoted mother and wife, and just a very generous, selfless and giving woman.
She is survived by her sons, James L. (wife, Julia) Walls of St. Thomas, Ronald (wife, Donna) Walls of Chambersburg; three daughters, Fay Peters of St. Thomas, Janet Peterson of Lakeland, FL, and Nancy (husband, Kevin) Berger, of Dade City, FL; sister, Oralee Gipe of Fayetteville; 13 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 8 brothers and 5 sisters; one grandson, Troy Peters; and one great-grandson, Adrian Walls.
Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Life Church: Benevolence Fund, 1400 Warm Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be expressed at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.