1/
Bessie Bennett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bessie Bennett

Chambersburg, PA - Bessie V. Bennett, 94, formerly of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, August 27th, 2020 at the home of her niece in Three Springs, PA.

Bessie was born in Three Springs, PA on June 9, 1926, the daughter of the late Olive Mae (Brown) and Porter Benjamin Wilson.

She was a member of the Mount Olive United Brethren Church in Ft. McCord, PA and had worked at the James River Corporation in Chambersburg, PA.

Mrs. Bennett is survived by sister Freda Cohenour, of Three Springs, PA, numerous great, great great, and great great great nieces and nephews. Bessie was preceded in death by sisters Alberta Bender, Minola Boyer, Martha Cutchall, Margretta Leedy, Esther Grissinger, Betty Fisher, Pauline Wilson, brothers Otis, Edgar and Eugene Wilson and an infant sister.

Religious Service will be held at the home of Eugene and Linda Kelly, 22267 Wible Reunion Road, Three Springs, PA 17264 at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 with Pastor Richard Harter officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the home of Eugene and Linda Kelly.

Interment at Clear Ridge Cemetery, Hustontown, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 6680 Town Center Blvd., Huntingdon, PA 16652.

Arrangements were made by the Howard L. Sipes Funeral Home, Inc., McConnellsburg, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.howardlsipes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howard L. Sipes Funeral Home, Inc
875 Lincoln Way East
McConnellsburg, PA 17233
(717) 485-3273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved