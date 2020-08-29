Bessie Bennett
Chambersburg, PA - Bessie V. Bennett, 94, formerly of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, August 27th, 2020 at the home of her niece in Three Springs, PA.
Bessie was born in Three Springs, PA on June 9, 1926, the daughter of the late Olive Mae (Brown) and Porter Benjamin Wilson.
She was a member of the Mount Olive United Brethren Church in Ft. McCord, PA and had worked at the James River Corporation in Chambersburg, PA.
Mrs. Bennett is survived by sister Freda Cohenour, of Three Springs, PA, numerous great, great great, and great great great nieces and nephews. Bessie was preceded in death by sisters Alberta Bender, Minola Boyer, Martha Cutchall, Margretta Leedy, Esther Grissinger, Betty Fisher, Pauline Wilson, brothers Otis, Edgar and Eugene Wilson and an infant sister.
Religious Service will be held at the home of Eugene and Linda Kelly, 22267 Wible Reunion Road, Three Springs, PA 17264 at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 with Pastor Richard Harter officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the home of Eugene and Linda Kelly.
Interment at Clear Ridge Cemetery, Hustontown, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Family Hospice and Palliative Care, 6680 Town Center Blvd., Huntingdon, PA 16652.
Arrangements were made by the Howard L. Sipes Funeral Home, Inc., McConnellsburg, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.howardlsipes.com
.