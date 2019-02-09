|
|
Betty Addleman
Chambersburg - Betty King Addleman, 94, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 7, 1924 in Waynesburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Albert E. and Elizabeth Varner King. Her beloved husband, Dr. Robert Hartley Addleman, whom she married on June 21, 1947, preceded her in death on August 30, 1981.
Betty was a graduate of Waynesburg High School. A US Navy veteran, Betty served honorably as a yeoman third class with the WAVES during World War II. Betty was employed with the Veteran's Administration in Pittsburgh while her husband was in dental school. She later earned her bachelor's degree in secondary education from Waynesburg College. She was a member of the Chambersburg Country Club and volunteered at the Chambersburg Hospital Oncology and Cardiac Departments and delivered Meals-On-Wheels for 39 years. She also served as a den mother with Cub Scout Pack 131.
She is survived by three sons, Robert Lee Addleman and wife Patricia, Jeffrey Lynn Addleman and wife Deborah, and Curtis Earl Addleman, all of Chambersburg; four grandchildren, Brett Hartley Addleman of Chambersburg, Hilary Ann Sites and husband Benjamin of Chambersburg, Jason Addleman of Pittsburgh, PA, and Stephanie Lynn Truesdell and husband Stephen of Liberty Township, OH; two great-grandchildren, Kensi Ann Sites and Jase Daniel Sites; sisters-in-law, Lenora McMinn and Patricia Walz. In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by six siblings, James Albert King, Virginia Stehulak, Robert King, Floyd King, Kathleen Plank and Charles King
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Rev. John Kratz will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Monday, February 11, 2019 and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1004 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 or to the St. Paul United Methodist Church 750 Norland Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 9, 2019