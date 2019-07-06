|
Betty Ausherman
Chambersburg - Betty Bushman Ausherman, 94, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, July 4, in Chambers Pointe Health Care Center. Born on August 18, 1924 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Ira and Bertha Crusey Bushman. She was the widow of Tom W. Ausherman, who preceded her in death on June 2, 1987.
Betty was retired from Letterkenny Army Depot, where she worked in the personnel department, and earned numerous performance awards for her efficiency, accuracy and dedication to service. Then in retirement, she worked with hers sons at Ausherman Bros. Real Estate.
A lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, she was also a member of the Marine Corps League Ladies Auxiliary and the Falling Spring Chapter of NARFE.
She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as volunteering at the Chambersburg Hospital and the Welcome Center.
Surviving are her two sons, Tim L. (Marlene) Ausherman and John D. (Sue) Ausherman; five grandchildren, Tia (Dan) Mulewich, Grant (Meghan) Ausherman, Trent (Amber) Ausherman, all of Chambersburg, Lindsay (Ray) Richards of Westminster, Maryland, and Tommy (Klesa) Ausherman of Black Mountain, NC. She is also survived by nine great grandchildren. Aside from her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Harold.
Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, with Rev. Dianne B. Salter officiating. Interment will follow the service in Norland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chambersburg Meals on Wheels, 43 West Washigton Street Chambersburg, PA 17201. Condolences may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on July 6, 2019