Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Ausherman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ausherman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Ausherman Obituary
Betty Ausherman

Chambersburg - Betty Bushman Ausherman, 94, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, July 4, in Chambers Pointe Health Care Center. Born on August 18, 1924 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Ira and Bertha Crusey Bushman. She was the widow of Tom W. Ausherman, who preceded her in death on June 2, 1987.

Betty was retired from Letterkenny Army Depot, where she worked in the personnel department, and earned numerous performance awards for her efficiency, accuracy and dedication to service. Then in retirement, she worked with hers sons at Ausherman Bros. Real Estate.

A lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, she was also a member of the Marine Corps League Ladies Auxiliary and the Falling Spring Chapter of NARFE.

She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as volunteering at the Chambersburg Hospital and the Welcome Center.

Surviving are her two sons, Tim L. (Marlene) Ausherman and John D. (Sue) Ausherman; five grandchildren, Tia (Dan) Mulewich, Grant (Meghan) Ausherman, Trent (Amber) Ausherman, all of Chambersburg, Lindsay (Ray) Richards of Westminster, Maryland, and Tommy (Klesa) Ausherman of Black Mountain, NC. She is also survived by nine great grandchildren. Aside from her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Harold.

Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, with Rev. Dianne B. Salter officiating. Interment will follow the service in Norland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chambersburg Meals on Wheels, 43 West Washigton Street Chambersburg, PA 17201. Condolences may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now