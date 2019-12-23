|
|
Betty "B.J." Butz
Chambersburg - Betty "B.J." Butz, age 93, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was living in the Chambers Pointe community at Menno Haven on Philadelphia Avenue, in Chambersburg, PA. B.J., born in Cleveland, OH on June 11, 1926, was the daughter of Carl O. and Florence M. Moss, and sister of Carl Moss, Jr. (deceased). She graduated from West Tech High School in Cleveland in June of 1944 where she had perfect attendance and was involved in the Victory Corps, Victory Knitters, the Junior Red Cross, Choral and Friendship Clubs. After graduation, she trained and served as a volunteer in the Nurses' Aide Corps of the American Red Cross in the Greater Cleveland area, and also trained to be a radio operator during World War II. B.J.'s love of travel and adventure took her to Kansas City, Missouri where she became a flight attendant for TWA Airlines, and was based in Kansas City, Burlingame, CA, Flushing Meadow, NY and Philadelphia.
She was married to Stanley Butz on June 10, 1951, and worked as a typist at Letterkenny Army Depot under the United States Civil Service Commission. B.J. and Stan celebrated nearly 54 years of marriage together in Chambersburg prior to his death in April of 2005. She was a member of The Presbyterian Church of Falling Spring. B.J. loved music and dancing, enjoyed playing golf and bridge, and was an avid competitor in Scrabble. Succeeding B.J. are her children, Samuel Butz and his wife Carol (Edwards) Butz of Chambersburg, Cathy (Butz) LaJoe and her husband George LaJoe of Stone Mountain, GA, Mike Butz and his wife Leslie (Diller) Butz of Bethlehem, PA and Joe Butz and his wife Kimberly (Petelle) Butz of Deerfield, MA, as well as nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 27th in the Chapel at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202, with Rev. Dr. Meagan Boozer officiating. Interment will follow in Norland Cemetery. The family will greet family and friends at Geisel Funeral Home from 9:30 - 11:00 am preceding the service. In lieu of flowers, donations canbe made to Sam's Program which provides activities, mentoring, leadershipdevelopment and Christian education through the Chambersburg Memorial YMCA.Donations to Sam's Program can be made by clicking on the DONATE button on the following link https://www.chbgy.org/leadership-development and designating "SAM'S PROGRAM" on your donation, or by check via mail to the Attn: Sam's Program, Chambersburg Memorial YMCA, 570 E. McKinley Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Condolences may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019