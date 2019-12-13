|
Betty E. Wenger
Chambersburg - Betty E. Wenger, 93, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Providence Place. Born September 12, 1926 in Neelyton, PA, she was a daughter of the late Bruce and Mary Deshong Johnson. Her beloved husband, Orvil Leroy Wenger preceded her in death on September 15, 2014.
Betty worked as a forklift operator at Letterkenny Army Depot and was later employed at Stanley Company. She also sold Lady Liz handbags for several different county fairs. She was a member of the Post 1599 Auxiliary, the American Legion Post 46 Auxiliary, the Franklin Fire Company, the Good Sam's Camping Club and was very active in NARFE. She enjoyed playing shuffleboard, bingo, and was in several different bowling leagues at Lincoln Lanes. She also enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling, having crossed the US three times.
She is survived by seven children, Linda Stumbaugh (Roger) of Chambersburg, Mary Lee Lappano (Vince) of North Myrtle Beach, Jim Wenger (Stacey) of Chambersburg, Sandy Carbaugh of St. Thomas, Jeff Wenger (Donna) of Ft. Loudon, Debbie Cline (Rodney) of Ft. Loudon and Randy Wenger (Tammie) of Fayetteville; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren, and three siblings, Guy Johnson (Libby) of Shade Gap, Max Johnson (Shelby) of Chambersburg and Beaty Brown (Bud) of St. Thomas. In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her grandson Jamie Wenger; and her brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Wanida Johnson.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA, where Rev. Ronald Cook will officiate. Interment will follow at Norland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3544 North Progress Ave. Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019