Betty Emmaline Elliott Seylar
Chambersburg - Betty Emmaline Elliott Seylar, 92, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon July 7, 2019 at her home with her son and daughter by her side. Betty was born October 8, 1926 in Culbertson, PA to the late Walter Orr Elliott and Bertha M. Ankerbrand Elliott. She attended the Culbertson One-Room School and graduated in 1944 from Chambersburg High School. After attending Chambersburg Business College, she was employed as a Secretary by Wilson College for almost 10 years.
She married Robert S. Seylar in 1953, and when he was drafted, she moved with him to New Orleans, LA and Williamsburg, VA. In 1959, they made their permanent home near Scotland, where they lovingly raised three children. Betty was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker, kept the books for her husband's business, and retired in 2003 after 18 years working for Mathew's Hallmark at the Chambersburg Mall.
Betty was a lifelong member of Salem United Methodist Church near Letterkenny until it closed in 2009, belonging to its' Willing Worker Sunday School class, and was for many years the Children's Sunday School Superintendent. Recently she had attended Scotland United Methodist Church, Scotland, PA.
She is survived by her son, Brian Robert Seylar with whom she resided, and daughter, Patricia Jane Seylar of Camp Hill. She is also survived by one granddaughter, Emily Joy Clewell of Camp Hill, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, her husband Robert and daughter Sally Roberta Seylar Clewell preceded her in death. She was also predeceased by three brothers, Wayne W. Elliott, Glenn O. Elliott, John W. Elliott, and by two sisters Helen R. Gartside and Martha J. Elliott.
Graveside funeral service and burial will be Friday, July 12 at 11:00 AM at Norland Cemetery, Chambersburg, with Pastor John Pogue officiating. Per her wishes, there will be no viewing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's name to the . Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on July 10, 2019