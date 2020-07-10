Betty G. Clever
Upper Strasburg - Betty G. Clever, age 77, formerly of Upper Strasburg, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Magnolia's Nursing Home in Chambersburg. She was born February 3, 1943 in Upper Strasburg, PA, the daughter of the late Merle D. and Elizabeth V. (Davis) Johnson.
Betty graduated from Chambersburg High School and continued onto beauty school. She owned and operated Betty Clever's Beauty Salon in Pleasant Hall. In her spare time, Betty enjoyed making cards on her computer and she was known to her family as a great cook.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Pierrette Guyer (Chad) of Upper Strasburg, PA; son, Brian Clever of Orrstown, PA; five sisters, Joyce Kelley of Orrstown, Patricia Rhine (Ray) of Upper Strasburg, Barbara Wiser of Orrstown, Wanda Davidson (Gary) of Orrstown and Cindy Perry of Upper Strasburg; brother, Randy Johnson of Shippensburg; granddaughter, Danielle Cummings of Orrstown; great-granddaughter, Mia and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Ned J. Clever, who passed in 2016 and three brother-in-law's, Monte Perry, Kenny Wiser and Dick Kelley.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial Services are at the discretion of the family. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com
.