Betty G. Miller
Chambersburg - Betty Gayle Miller, 92, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 7, 1926 in Cove Gap, she was a daughter of the late David Y. and Helen Guyer Kahn. A graduate of the former Lemasters High School, she was a homemaker most of her life. She was a member of the Edenville United Methodist Church and enjoyed attending the Senior Center in Fort Loudon, PA. She had a great love for animals and greatly missed her canine companion of more than 20 years, Cleo. Her husband, Alvin L. Miller, preceded her in death on January 29, 1984.
She is survived by her daughter, Sonja Moore and husband Michael of Reston, VA; her granddaughter, Shannon Welch of Baltimore, MD; and her great-granddaughter, Angelique Nicholson of Front Royal, VA. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Kahn and her sister, Cecil Spidle.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Friday, May 31, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Interment will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 PM on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 3544 North Progress Avenue, Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9638.
Published in Public Opinion on May 29, 2019