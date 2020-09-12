Betty Hambright
Fayetteville - Betty H. (Pressel) Hambright, age 96, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living in Fayetteville, PA. Born November 13, 1923, in York, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Eva P. (Creek) Pressel.
Mrs. Hambright was a 1942 graduate of York High School. She was a homemaker most of her working years, where she enjoyed caring for her family, knitting, sewing, and reading and volunteering at The Shook Home and March of Dimes. Mrs. Hambright was a member of the Fayetteville United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son, Timothy L. Hambright (wife Carol) of Fayetteville, PA; four grandchildren, Robin Moffit, Wendy Corkran, Alisha McLaughlin and Scott Hambright; two great-grandchildren, Shawn Kauffman and Emily Murray; four great-great-grandchildren, Chase and Grace Kauffman, Aaralynne Murray and Austyn Zeiler; and a sister Marie Smith of Baltimore, MD. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles K. Hambright in 1980; a son, Thomas E. Hambright; and two brothers, Paul and Vincent Pressel.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Lincoln Cemetery, Chambersburg, PA. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 61 W. Main Street, Fayetteville, PA 17222.
Online condolences may be expressed at geiselfuneralhome.com
.