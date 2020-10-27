Betty Hollenshead

Betty HollensheadFort Loudon - Betty J. Hollenshead, 91, Fort Loudon, PA died peacefully October 26, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.Born May 4, 1929, at Fort Loudon, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Eva (Hochlander) Johnson.Betty was a graduate of the former Lemasters High School, Lemasters, PA.Betty assisted her late husband, Guy N. Hollenshead in operating the family farm from 1950 to 1969, and later they owned and operated Fort Loudon Market for 20 years. She was later employed in the Mountain View Elementary School cafeteria and Jane's Market, Mercersburg.Betty was a lifelong member of Fort Loudon United Methodist Church where she was the organist and former treasurer of Young Adult Fellowship Sunday School class. She enjoyed word search, jigsaw puzzles, sitting on her front porch, music, and her favorite game shows. She was devoted to her church and looked forward to all church activities. Her husband, Guy N. Hollenshead, died January 27, 2013.Surviving are four children, Sonya H. (Dennis) Bucher, Ocean View, NJ, Susan Hollenshead, Mercersburg, PA, G. William Hollenshead, and Sherri H. (Douglas) Mull, both of Ft. Loudon. Six grandchildren, Matthew and Nathaniel Bucher, Amy Boker, and Fern, Grace, and Foster Mull, two great grandchildren, Gil and Netta Boker. Also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by two siblings, H. Joanne Devor and Clyde Johnson.A funeral service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2 pm at Fort Loudon United Methodist Church with Pastor Summer Love Bair officiating, Burial will be in Stenger Hill Cemetery, Fort Loudon.Viewing Friday from 12 to 2 pm at the church.Masks are required along with social distancing.Memorial contributions may be made to Fort Loudon UM Church, 12781 Main Street, Fort Loudon, PA 17224Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg.