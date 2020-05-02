Services
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
Greencastle - Betty Brindle Hoover, 93 of Welsh Run, Greencastle, Pennsylvania passed away May 1, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born on April 14, 1927 in St. Thomas, Pennsylvania to Kenneth and Olive (Straley) Brindle.

She is survived by a sister, Mary Burkett, whom she lived with, and two half sisters; Esther Smith & Adaline Dile. She has five nieces: Donna (wife of Vaughn) Shives, Jan (wife of Dick) Bennett, Denea (wife of David) Barges, Debbie (wife of Joe) Kriczky, Pam Yablonski and two nephews; Victor (husband of Kathy) Yablonski and Jack (husband of Sherry) Brindle. She was preceded in death by a brother, John Brindle, a sister, Jane Yablonski and a nephew, Jim Brindle.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 2 to May 4, 2020
