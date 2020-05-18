|
Betty J. Barrick
Chambersburg - Betty J. Barrick, 84, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Fannettsburg, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at York Hospital. Born November 21, 1935 in Dry Run, she was a daughter of the late Frank L. Miley and Elsie M. Jones Miley.
Betty was employed as a cook at T. J.'s Restaurant in Willow Hill for 16 years, as a school bus driver with the Lincoln Intermediate School for 16 years and later as a caregiver for United Cerebral Palsy for six years. She was a member of Family Christian Fellowship Church in Fayetteville and enjoyed listening to gospel music, attending her church, fishing and taking walks.
She is survived by three children, Edna J. Bopst of Hampstead, MD, Leroy "Joe" Barrick and wife Debra of Shippensburg, and Diane Spires of Lehigh Acres, FL; foster daughter, Heather Franklin of Doylesburg; five grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; her sister, Marie Foster of Shippensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by seven brothers; three sisters; and a grandson, Robert Daniel Bopst.
Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , Rt. 422 & Sipe Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Public Opinion from May 18 to May 19, 2020