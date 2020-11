Betty J. HouptChambersburg - Betty J. Houpt, 88, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 12, 1932 in Shippensburg, she was a daughter of the late Alexander J. and Emma E. Houck Reed. Her beloved husband, Garnet E. Houpt, preceded her in death on June 27, 2009.Betty was a 1949 graduate of the former Quincy High School. She was employed as a presser at the former Stanley Co. until her retirement in 1995. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Chambersburg.She is survived by three children, Jean Reilly and husband Herb of Chambersburg, Susan A. Deshong of Chambersburg, and Kevin E. Houpt and wife Darcel of Harrisburg; two grandchildren, Sydney Kepner and husband CJ of New Cumberland, and Cade Houpt of Camp Hill; one great granddaughter, Stella Kepner; and two siblings, Edna Rosenberry and husband Maynard of Elizabethtown and Mary Gontz of Shippensburg. In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers.A private graveside service will be held at Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Steven Livermore will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.Condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com