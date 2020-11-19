1/1
Betty J. Plyler
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty J. Plyler

Chambersburg - There is a joyful reunion in Heaven today as our mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great, Great-Grandmother will be missed.

Betty Jane Swan Simpson Plyler passed peacefully on November 13, 2020 at Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was 97 years old. Born May 8, 1923 on the family farm in Alexandria, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Sarah Cisney Swan. She enjoyed a busy childhood with her six siblings, cousin and friends.

Betty was always helping to care for her younger brothers and sisters and working on the farm. After graduation from Huntingdon High School, she married her first husband Paul Jr. Simpson, who passed in 1969.Betty lived many years in Chambersburg, taking care of her mother until she passed. She then met her second husband Bert Plyler who passed away in August of 1997.

Betty was very active member at the Open Door Church. She volunteered behind the scenes; babysitting in the nursery and helping out where ever she was needed. She loved going to Jolly Sixties. Betty loved her church and her church family. She touched so many lives and she was loved.

Betty is survived by two children, Dennis G. Simpson Sr. of Marion, PA and Paulette Lockbaum, (husband Ray) of New Franklin, PA; 11 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren, her sister, Helen J. Smith of Chambersburg; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceding her in death are her sisters, Martha Everhart, Mary Daugherty, and brothers, Paul Swan, Ralph Swan and Jay Swan.

A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 PM on December 5th, 2020 at The Open Door Church, 600 Miller Street, Chambersburg, PA. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Burial will be at the convenience of the family, at the Alexandria Presbyterian Cemetery, Alexandria, PA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Carl McKee scholarship fund at the Open Door Church, 600 Miller Street, Chambersburg, PA. 17201.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Open Door Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PublicOpinionOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved