Betty J. PlylerChambersburg - There is a joyful reunion in Heaven today as our mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great, Great-Grandmother will be missed.Betty Jane Swan Simpson Plyler passed peacefully on November 13, 2020 at Laurel Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was 97 years old. Born May 8, 1923 on the family farm in Alexandria, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Sarah Cisney Swan. She enjoyed a busy childhood with her six siblings, cousin and friends.Betty was always helping to care for her younger brothers and sisters and working on the farm. After graduation from Huntingdon High School, she married her first husband Paul Jr. Simpson, who passed in 1969.Betty lived many years in Chambersburg, taking care of her mother until she passed. She then met her second husband Bert Plyler who passed away in August of 1997.Betty was very active member at the Open Door Church. She volunteered behind the scenes; babysitting in the nursery and helping out where ever she was needed. She loved going to Jolly Sixties. Betty loved her church and her church family. She touched so many lives and she was loved.Betty is survived by two children, Dennis G. Simpson Sr. of Marion, PA and Paulette Lockbaum, (husband Ray) of New Franklin, PA; 11 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren, her sister, Helen J. Smith of Chambersburg; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceding her in death are her sisters, Martha Everhart, Mary Daugherty, and brothers, Paul Swan, Ralph Swan and Jay Swan.A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 PM on December 5th, 2020 at The Open Door Church, 600 Miller Street, Chambersburg, PA. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Burial will be at the convenience of the family, at the Alexandria Presbyterian Cemetery, Alexandria, PA.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Carl McKee scholarship fund at the Open Door Church, 600 Miller Street, Chambersburg, PA. 17201.