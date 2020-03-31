Services
Betty Jane Sefcik


1924 - 2020
Betty Jane Sefcik Obituary
Betty Jane Sefcik

Chambersburg - Betty Jane Sefcik, 95, of Chambersburg, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in the Shook Home. Born on December 25, 1924 in Tamaqua, PA, she was a daughter of the late Irvin Sassaman and Myrtle Schuetrumpf Sassaman. She was the widow of Stephen W. Sefcik, who preceded her in death on May 5, 1995.

Betty Jane was a 1942 graduate of Tamaqua High School, and served on the Reunion Committee for many years after. She worked a secretary and office manager at Plasterer's Florist & Greenhouse in Chambersburg for 37 years before retirement. She was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church of St. Thomas.

Surviving are two children, Sharon L. (Donald) Steager of Bethlehem, PA and Jeffrey L. Callan of Newburg; grandchildren, Matthew Steager of Florida, Marisa Mann of Wescoville, PA, Shawn Callan of Newburg; great grandchildren, Hunter Callan, Jase Callan, and Shay Mann. The last of her immediate family, she was preceded in death by her brother, five sisters, and a grandson, Alex Callan.

A private family service will be held in Lincoln Cemetery, presided by Pastor Candace Arnold. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of St. Thomas 360 St. Thomas-Edenville Road St. Thomas, PA 17252; or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Central Pennsylvania 600 Corporate Circle #103 Harrisburg, PA 17110. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
