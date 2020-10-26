1/
Betty Jane Weigle
Betty Jane Weigle

Chambersburg - Betty Jane Weigle, 82, of Chambersburg, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020.

Born April 28, 1938, in Chambersburg, PA to the late Winfield W. and Mildred (Knable) Ehrhart.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband James Bernard Weigle; her son Jefferey Weigle; and sisters Doris Hollinger and Joyce Chilcoate.

Surviving Betty are her sisters, Christine Webber, Sharon Wilson and Carol Harne; many nieces and nephews; and her good friends Norm and Eileen Plotner.

Betty loved playing Bingo and listening to her country music, she was particularly fond of Gene Watson. When she could, she enjoyed getting out and going to concerts with her sisters. Betty was an avid animal lover and cats held a soft spot in her heart.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 11:00 am until 12:00pm at Parklawns Funeral Home; 3218 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg, PA 17202. A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm. Burial will follow in Parklawns Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter; 5051 Letterkenny Road W., Chambersburg, PA 17201.




Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
