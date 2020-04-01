|
Betty Jean Smith
Chambersburg - Betty Jean Smith, 91, formerly of Chambersburg passed away on Friday March 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in Las Vegas, NV. She was the widow of Irwin M. Smith, who passed away on December 10, 2009.
Betty was born in Buffalo, NY, daughter of Hazel Fransen and Alfred Kamerson. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Kamerson, Jamestown NY. Betty was employed by several government agencies, to include the US Navy in Washington DC, then transferred to HQ of the Marine Corp in Arlington, VA. Betty continued to work for the government after marrying Irwin in 1957, transferring positions to accommodate his 20 year Navy career. Together they lived in various locations to include Panama,Virginia Beach, VA, Bridgeport, NY, Syracuse, NY, Fayetteville, PA and finally Chambersburg, PA.
Betty was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot from 1975 until retiring in 1990, holding various positions. Betty loved playing bingo and visiting Las Vegas where she ultimately resided. Betty loved crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. Betty will be most remembered for the unconditional love and support she offered her children.
Betty is survived by son Thomas Donnelly of Las Vegas, NV, daughters Robin Schreiber of Las Vegas, NV, Sallye Kin of Chambersburg, PA, Stacey Loki, wife of Thomas Loki Nazareth, PA and Kimberly Iannuzzi, wife of Biagio Iannuzzi Carlisle, PA. Grandchildren Jesse Kin, Gaetano Bracco, Jamie Parker, Alfredo Iannuzzi, Chloe Iannuzzi, and Marcello Iannuzzi. Great grandchildren Noah Kin, Piper Kin, Alayna Bracco, Adyson Bracco, Kaedyn Parker, Maison Parker, Sophia Iannuzzi, Luca Iannuzzi and Natalia Mil.
Burial will be at Arlington Cemetery at a later time.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020