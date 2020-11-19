1/1
Betty L. Byers
1933 - 2020
Betty L. Byers

Chambersburg, PA - Betty L. Byers, age 87, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 9, 1933, in Quincy Township, PA, she was the daughter of the late J. Alfred and Ada Mae Lowry Harshman.

Mrs. Byers was a homemaker most of her adult life. Mrs. Byers enjoyed gardening, cooking, social functions, and painting ceramics. She was a member of Salem United Brethren Church in Chambersburg, PA.

The last of her immediate family, Mrs. Byers is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Her beloved husband, H. Richard Byers preceded her in death on December 28, 2014.

Interment in Norland Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to the Salem United Brethren Church, 4349 Letterkenny Rd., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Arrangements are entrusted to the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, Inc., Greencastle, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
