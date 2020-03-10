|
|
Betty L. Goshorn
East Waterford, PA - Betty L. Parson Goshorn, age 88, of East Waterford, PA, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home. Born in Huntington County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Alva and Beulah Parson.
A homemaker most of her life, Betty enjoyed gardening, baking, canning, hummingbirds, and caring for her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are five children, Nancy Parson (Rodger) of East Waterford, PA, Samuel Goshorn, Jr. of Concord, PA, Leroy Goshorn of Mifflintown, PA, Keith Goshorn (Carmen) of Hebron, MD, and Denise Reeder (Bill) of Shade Gap, PA; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 8 great great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Mary Bailey of Chambersburg, PA and Shirley "Kate" Plum of Chambersburg, PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Goshorn in 2005 and her daughter, Kathy Renard in 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 AM at the Dry Run Church of the Brethren, 18778 Main Street, Dry Run, PA 17220, where Pastor Wayne Hall will officiate. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Arrangements are entrusted to the Agett-Geisel Funeral Home, Dry Run, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to , 3551 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020