Mechanicsburg - Betty G. Lehman, age 92, of Mechanicsburg, PA passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at Messiah Village. Born March 18, 1926 in Mechanicsburg, she was the daughter of the late Paul C. and Helen (Nailor) Gibble. Betty was a member of Mowersville Brethren in Christ Church, Newburg. Betty was preceded in death by her husband The Rev. Simon A. Lehman, Jr.; brother, Richard Gibble and son Galen E. Lehman. She is survived by her son P. Kenneth Lehman and wife Phyllis of Chambersburg; three grandchildren, Tandi R. Lefranc, Curtis G. Lehman and Traci L. Sheldon and her eight great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held Sunday, 2:00 PM February 24, 2019 at Mowersville Brethren in Christ Church, 14924 West Creek Road, Newburg. Burial will be private at Longsdorf Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 11, 2019