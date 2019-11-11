|
|
Betty M. Quivers
Chambersburg - Betty M. Quivers, age 88, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at her home in Chambersburg, PA. Born January 21, 1931, in Mercersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas N. and Anna E. Johnson Ridout.
Mrs. Quivers was a 1949 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School. She went on to work as a nurse at the Chambersburg Hospital for 34 years, where she retired in 1986. She loved to play bingo, scratch offs, and Pokeno. She sang in the choir at St. James AME church in her younger years, where she was a member.
Surviving are seven children, Richard E. Rideout of Chambersburg, Reginald E. Quivers (wife Debbie) of Chambersburg, Charles P. Quivers (wife Darlene) of Chambersburg, Mark A. Quivers of Chambersburg, Rodney W. Quivers (wife Sonja) of Greencastle, PA, Vicki J. Torres (husband Junior) of Chambersburg and Robin E. Quivers (companion Bill Reed) of Chambersburg; 23 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 7 great great-grandchildren, and a sister, Doris Jean Carson(husband the late Otis) of Chambersburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Quivers and two children Donald C. Rideout and Saundra A. Rideout.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 1 PM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Rev. Dr. Lois Waters will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Lebanon Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019