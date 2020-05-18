|
|
Betty M. Wingert
St. Thomas, PA - Betty P. Wingert, age 85, of St. Thomas, PA, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Shook Home. Born December 4, 1934, in Mercersburg, she was the daughter of the late James F. and Vera Armstrong Pittman.
Mrs. Wingert was a 1952 graduate of the former St. Thomas High School. She and her husband worked on the family farm. She was a known volunteer all over the state and member of the Franklin County Society of Farm Women, where she was a Past President, Norland Garden Club, Daughters of the American Revolution, Order of the Eastern Star, St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Past President of the PA Porketts, Franklin County 4-H Leader for 37 years, and Past Secretary and Treasurer for 43 years on Farm City Week. Mrs. Wingert enjoyed cooking, volunteering in various organizations, gardening and caring for the outside of her home. She also enjoyed her grandchildren and attending their activities. One of her greatest joys and a tradition for her was to make peanut brittle and distribute it to her family and friends.
Surviving is her beloved husband of 66 years, C. Eugene Wingert, whom she married on December 27, 1953, three children, Jere L. Wingert (wife Carol) of St. Thomas, PA, Carol Wingert Horn of St. Thomas, PA, and Teresa Wingert Chrencik (husband Mark) of Finksburg, MD; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one sister, Linda Pittman Brechbill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Randy Wingert and four brothers, Robert, James, Thomas, and Clarence Pittman.
Private services are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Private interment will be in St. Thomas Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Staff, nurses, administrators, and activities directors of the Shook Home for their many years of care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, c/o, Genevieve Keller, 261 Ledge Dr., Chambersburg, PA 17202 or to the Shook Home, 55 S. Second St., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be express onher Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 18 to May 19, 2020