Betty Mae Houck

Chambersburg - Mrs. Betty Mae (Umbel) Houck, 95, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in Menno Haven where she had resided. Born August 20, 1925 in Farmington, PA she was the daughter of the late Marshall and Ruth (Workman) Umbel.

Mrs. Houck was employed as a secretary at the Chambersburg Visitors center. She was also a member of King Street United Brethren in Christ Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Norma Bigham and her husband Lee of Fayetteville, PA; a son-in-law, Dennis Mann of Dillsburg, PA; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Paul Houck two children Nancy Mann and Arnold Hager.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will also be private in Norland Cemetery, Chambersburg, PA. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Menno Haven, 2011 Scotland Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201 or online at www.mennohaven.org/give/. The family would like to thank Menno Haven for their kindness and care given to Betty during her stay.

Online condolences may be expressed at geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
