Betty Myers
Greencastle - Betty Marie (Gerhart) Myers, age 78, of Greencastle, PA died early Tuesday morning August 11, 2020 in Doey's House in Hagerstown, MD. following a brief heart illness.
Born March 27, 1942 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Clement and Hazel Catherine (Angle) Gerhart. She married her husband Richard E. "Buck" Myers on October 15, 1967.
Betty was a homemaker but had also worked at the former First National Bank of Mercersburg, Lilian S. Besore Memorial Library of Greencastle and at State Farm Insurance of Greencastle. She was a 1960 graduate of the James Buchanan High School of Mercersburg and also graduated from the Hagerstown Business College.
Betty was an active member of the Greencastle Church of the Brethren. Her hobbies and interests included reading, watching old movies and loving animals.
Surviving family in addition to her husband are two daughters, Suzanne Marie Myers Baith and husband Bill of Falling Waters, WV, Stephanie Lynn Myers of Kill Devil Hills, NC; a son Shawn R. Myers of Greencastle, one sister Darlene Gerhart Myers and husband Gerald of Greencastle, one brother, William C. Gerhart and wife Barbara of Chambersburg and two step-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Scott O. Myers in 1996.
Funeral services will be held on Friday August 14 at 11:00 AM at the Greencastle Church of the Brethren 36 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle with Pastor Jesse Miles officiating. Burial will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery Greencastle. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 9:30 - 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be given to the Greencastle Church of the Brethren 36 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle, PA 17225. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com