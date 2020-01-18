|
Betty "Joan" Norwood
Mercersburg - Betty "Joan" Norwood, 82, Mercersburg, PA died January 16, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital, Chambersburg, PA.
Born March 6, 1937 at Kewanee, IL, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Catherine (Lampher) Smith.
Joan was a 1955 graduate of East Peoria High School, East Peoria, IL. She was employed for 55 years by Walgreen's Drug Store throughout central Illinois. She retired in 2009 as a district training supervisor. Joan moved to Mercersburg in 2013 and was employed at Mercersburg Food Lion from 2014 to 2018. She was a devoted mother and friend, a loving sister and devout Christian. She loved to cook and was great at it. Joan enjoyed Yahtzee, gardening, canning, bird watching, and loved her church family.
She was a member of Mt. Tabor Brethren In Christ Church, Mercersburg. While a resident of Illinois she was a member of Richland Baptist Church.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Odell Norwood, who died in 1978.
Surviving family in Pennsylvania include her son and daughter in law, James Michael (Mike) Norwood, Gina Lea Feaz of Mercersburg, six grandchildren, Benjamin Michael Norwood, Melissa Ann Durr, Candiace Rene' Feaz, John Mathew Norwood, Todd Douglas Norwood, and Eric Eugene Norwood.
Viewing at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Mercersburg, will be held Tuesday, January 21st from 6 to 8 PM. Interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Pekin, IL
The family requests the omission of flowers. Contributions may be made to the , 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020