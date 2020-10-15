Betty R. Highlands
Newburg - Betty R. Highlands, 85, a resident of Manor Care, Carlisle, formerly of Newburg, departed this life on the morning of Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital. She was born on July 14, 1935, in Lurgan, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth (Stouffer) Paxton. She married Kenneth E. Highlands on April 7, 1956. He preceded her in death on September 3, 1995.Betty was a homemaker throughout her life. At home, she provided child care for her family. Her grandchildren were her passion and she took great pride and delight in helping raise them. Betty was known to be an excellent cook, an avid BINGO player in Shippensburg, Scotland, and Pleasant Hall, and enjoyed going on beach vacations. Betty attended the Newburg First Church of God. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly J. Reese and husband Timothy of Newburg; her son, Keith L. Highlands of Chester Springs; six grandchildren, Paul, Joey, and Mark Reese, and Kendra and Katy Highlands; two great grandchildren, Mason and Griffin Reese; four sisters, Janet Perry, Anna Mary Diehl, Winifred Reed, and Joan Wolfgang; and many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Newburg First Church of God. Pastor Jim Moss will officiate. Interment will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be Sunday afternoon from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. Due to concerns regarding Covid-19, those in attendance are asked to observe the recommendations pertaining to reducing the potential spread of Covid-19; wearing masks, hand sanitizing, and social distancing as much as is possible. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com
.