Betty Rae Kingsley
Chambersburg - Mrs. Betty Rae (Ferringer) Kingsley, 61, of Chambersburg, PA entered Heaven on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She died at home after battling cancer since September 2018. Born December 2, 1958, in Punxsutawney, PA, Betty was the daughter of Julia (Lake) Ferringer and the late Raymond Ferringer. The family resided in Emporium, PA for the majority of her youth.
Betty graduated from Cameron County High School in 1977. She continued her education at Liberty University (BA in elementary education, 1981). Upon graduation she taught 3rd grade at Cumberland Valley Christian School (1981-1983) and at Linglestown Christian School (1983-1986). She then pursued a MA as a reading specialist from Shippensburg University graduating in 1988. After the birth of her first child she chose to become a homemaker, and worked at it with excellence.
Betty was a Christian and prayer warrior. She attended King Street Church and was a part of the Foundations Sunday School class.
Betty and her husband of 34 years, David H. Kingsley, were married on February 22, 1986 at the Open Door Church in Chambersburg, PA. Together they resided in a home David built on the West side of Chambersburg and raised three daughters: Kelly Perry (husband Jesse and daughter Grace), Kristen Hill (husband Jason) and Kayla Kingsley. She is survived by her husband, children and granddaughter as well as her mother and five siblings: Paul Ferringer, Diane Boyer, Brenda Fisher, Nancy Grasser and Amy Ferringer.
Betty was a faithful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She enjoyed reading, flower gardening, vacationing and spending time with family and friends.
The memorial service will be held in the sanctuary at King Street Church (162 E King St, Chambersburg, PA) on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Missions Commission Department at King Street Church (56 N 2nd Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201). Condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
