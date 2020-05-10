|
Betty Stake
Chambersburg - Betty C. "Skip" Stake, 87, of Chambersburg passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Menno Haven. She was born December 9, 1932 in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Robert C. and Mildred C. (Snyder) Miller. She was a 1950 graduate from Chambersburg High School and a member of First Lutheran Church where she was active in the church choir and as a volunteer working with Meals on Wheels. She and her sisters made Christmas favors every year for the Meals on Wheels clients. Skip was also a very family-oriented person who enjoyed crocheting quilts for her children, siblings, nieces, and nephews. She organized many family get togethers at her home in Fayetteville and the many family annual vacations in Myrtle Beach. She is survived by her children: Stephen F. Stake and Beverly Asbury; grandchildren: Eric, Amanda and Alicia Dombroski, Stacy Kissinger, Matthew and Tyler Stake; 4 great grandchildren, three siblings: Jacob Miller, Mary Norcross, Charles Miller and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Kenneth F. Stake (Dec. 12, 2013), she was preceded in death by her siblings: Robert Miller Jr, Frank Miller, G. Louise Poe, Ida Woods, Florence "Toot" Moyer. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank the staff at the MennoHaven Walden Unit for taking such great care of her for the past six years. Memorial donations may be made to Menno Haven Benevolent Fund, 2075 Scotland Ave or The First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 43 West Washington St. both of, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences maybe expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from May 10 to May 11, 2020