Services
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 263-3414
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Stake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Stake


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Stake Obituary
Betty Stake

Chambersburg - Betty C. "Skip" Stake, 87, of Chambersburg passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Menno Haven. She was born December 9, 1932 in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Robert C. and Mildred C. (Snyder) Miller. She was a 1950 graduate from Chambersburg High School and a member of First Lutheran Church where she was active in the church choir and as a volunteer working with Meals on Wheels. She and her sisters made Christmas favors every year for the Meals on Wheels clients. Skip was also a very family-oriented person who enjoyed crocheting quilts for her children, siblings, nieces, and nephews. She organized many family get togethers at her home in Fayetteville and the many family annual vacations in Myrtle Beach. She is survived by her children: Stephen F. Stake and Beverly Asbury; grandchildren: Eric, Amanda and Alicia Dombroski, Stacy Kissinger, Matthew and Tyler Stake; 4 great grandchildren, three siblings: Jacob Miller, Mary Norcross, Charles Miller and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Kenneth F. Stake (Dec. 12, 2013), she was preceded in death by her siblings: Robert Miller Jr, Frank Miller, G. Louise Poe, Ida Woods, Florence "Toot" Moyer. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank the staff at the MennoHaven Walden Unit for taking such great care of her for the past six years. Memorial donations may be made to Menno Haven Benevolent Fund, 2075 Scotland Ave or The First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 43 West Washington St. both of, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences maybe expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from May 10 to May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William F. Sellers Funeral Home
Download Now