Betty Sue Dulebohn
Greencastle - Betty Sue (Forsyth) Dulebohn, age 86, of Locust Level Rd. Greencastle, PA passed away on Thursday evening March 19, 2020 in the WellSpan York Hospital, York, PA.
Born February 3, 1934 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Evelyn (Price) Forsyth. She married her husband Joseph H. "Joe" Dulebohn on July 21, 1962. He died on December 27, 2011. She grew up on her family's farm on Independence Road, near Clear Spring, MD, and loved sharing stories of her childhood there.
Betty was a homemaker and helped her husband on the family farm. She was a lifelong member of the Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church of Fairview, MD. Betty enjoyed attending and was active at the Tuscarora Senior Citizen Center of Mercersburg.
Betty was a 1952 graduate of the former Hagerstown High School. Her hobbies and interests included gardening, reading, raising chickens, and loved spending time with her granddaughter.
Surviving family are two daughters Tammy J. Springer of Mercersburg, PA, Amy N. Dulebohn of Burnt Cabins, PA; one granddaughter Josie A.J. Dulebohn of Burnt Cabins, PA and one brother Ronald Forsyth of Hagerstown, MD.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter Evelyn Dulebohn.
A private graveside service will be held at the Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church Cemetery, Fairview, MD at the convenience of the family with Pastor Robert Lewis officiating. A memorial service will be planned for at a later date. There will no be viewing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, C/O Donna Spickler, Treasurer, 30 S. Conococheague St. Williamsport, MD 21795. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020