Chambersburg - Betty Lou Wagner, 87, of Chambersburg passed away May 19, 2020 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg. She was born August 12, 1932 in Altoona, Pa. the daughter of the late Roy and Kate (Burns) Marsden. She was a member of the Shippensburg Church of the Brethren. Betty Lou worked for many years outside the home in various secretarial positions. In her free time she enjoyed shopping, decorating her home and collecting music boxes and visiting with her "granddog Izzy". Betty Lou took pride in the accomplishments of her grandchildren. Betty Lou is survived by her daughter Glenda (husband Ron) John, grandson Dr. Collin John, granddaughter Veronica (John) Hartzok and great grandson Jack Hartzok. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Glenn Wagner. Services will be private and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to: Shippensburg Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from May 22 to May 24, 2020
