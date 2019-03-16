Services
Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Inc.
47 North Park Avenue
Mercersburg, PA 17236
(717) 328-2812
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
Betty Yeager
Betty Yeager Obituary
Betty Yeager

Lemasters - Betty M. Yeager, 86, formerly of Lemasters, died March 13, 2019 at Fulton County Medical Center, McConnellsburg, PA.

Born January 9, 1933 at Hagerstown, MD she was a daughter of the late Crawford Melvin and Helen I. Smith Beckley.

Betty was a former employee of Flesher Clothing Store of Hagerstown, U Wanna Wash Frock Company of Ft. Loudon, Tastee-Freeze of Mercersburg, and J & D Market of Lemasters.

Betty was a member of United Methodist Church of Lemasters.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Yeager, Jr., who died April 21, 2018.

Survivors are a brother, Donald W. Beckley of Clear Spring, MD and a sister, Norma Jean Stottlemyer of Bowie, MD. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service 2:00 PM Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg, with Pastor Dick Bernhard officiating. Burial at Spring Grove Cemetery, Lemasters. There will be no viewing; however the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 16, 2019
