|
|
Beulah Gordon
St. Thomas - Beulah M. Gordon, 87, of St. Thomas, Pennsylvania passed away July 16, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital. . She was born on April 24, 1932 in Knobsville, Pennsylvania to Brinton and Lucille (Shadle) Regi. She had worked at the Chambersburg Hospital for 28 years in the Maternity ward. Member of St. Thomas Methodist Church. She loved doing crafts, sitting on her porch, and watching the birds with Kaie on her lap. She collected cardinals.
She is survived by her loving husband, of 66 years, Alvey Gordon, and their daughter, Tanya K. Newton of Waynesboro, PA and a granddaughter, Heather (wife of Travis) Rappold of Richmond, VA. She has two great-grandchildren, Izzy and Maxwell. Beulah is survived by a brother, Gerald Regi of Carlisle, PA. She was preceded in death by a son, Duane in 1991 and two sisters and two brothers.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday July 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd., Chambersburg. The family will receive friends Monday from 12:00 PM till 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on July 18, 2019