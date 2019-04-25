|
Beulah Shank
Chambersburg - Beulah E. (Frey) Shank, age 91, a resident of the Mennonite Fellowship Home in Hagerstown, MD and formerly of Chambersburg, PA died Tuesday evening April 23, 2019 in the home.
Born June 25, 1927 in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late David B. and Fannie H. (Martin) Frey. She married her husband Marlin W. Shank on February 8, 1949. He died on November 26, 2004.
Beulah was a homemaker and helped her husband on the family farm.
She was a member of the Marion Mennonite Church, where she served on the sewing circle. She also served as a deacon's wife for over 30 years, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School and along with her late husband were active in the visitation ministry.
Surviving family are four sons, Dale L. Shank and wife Carol, Roy E. Shank and wife Tina , all of Chambersburg, Nelson M. Shank and wife Sharon of Marion, Ray D. Shank and wife Rhoda of Ontario, Canada; one daughter, Marlene G. Crider and husband Timothy of Marion ; 16 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren , one great-great-grandchild and one brother Preston Frey of Chambersburg
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter Carolyn Shank in 1949 and by two brothers and four sisters.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday April 27 at 10:00 AM at the Marion Mennonite Church 4365 Molly Pitcher Hwy. South Chambersburg, PA with Pastor Blaine Detwiler officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle and at the church one hour before the service on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be given to the Cumberland Valley Relief Center, 4225 Molly Pitcher Highway South, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 25, 2019