Chambersburg - Beulah Grace Cisney, 87. of Chambersburg, Pa passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 at Providence Place, where she had resided for the past 4 years. She was born on January 4, 1933 in Decorum, Pennsylvania to Merrill and Alda (Cowan) Murphy. She was a 1950 graduate of Orbisonia High School. She attended Mt. Pleasant U. B. Church and was a member of the Kings Sons and Daughters Sunday School Class. Beulah was retired from J.C. Penney Co. after 40 years of service in November 2011 and had previously worked at the Stanley Company.
She is survived by two children: Connie (wife of Joe) Fittry of Chambersburg and Rick (husband of Joyce) Cisney of Shickshinny, PA. She has six grandchildren: Scott Shatzer, Jennifer Appleby, Amy Cisney, Andy Cisney, Joe Cisney and Christie Cisney. She also has 14 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by a sister, Audrey Robinson of Burnt Cabins and a brother, Richard Murphy of Lansdale, PA. In addition to her parents and a sister, Cordelia Detwiler, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew B. Cisney in 2007.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, 725 Norland Ave., Chambersburg with Rev. Gary Culler officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Burnt Cabins, Pa. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to Grane Hospice Care, Inc., 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA. 17011. Also the family wishes to extend a special thank you to the care givers at Providence place and the Grane Hospice Staff. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020