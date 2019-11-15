|
Beverly A. Carter
Chambersburg - Beverly A. Carter, 75, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center. Born on September 28, 1944 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Ada Baker Sites.
A 1962 of CASHS, Bev worked for the former United Telephone Company, first as an operator, and then retired as an operations planner after 41 years of service. She was a member of the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 Ladies Auxiliary and a former member of the BPOElks Lodge 600 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed shopping, spending time with her family and spending money on QVC.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Gary L. Carter Sr., son Gary L. Jr. (Karrie), daughter Janelle (Rusty) Truett, four grandchildren, Rylan and Garrett Carter and Ileigh and Leighton Truett, all of Chambersburg.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m on Wednesday, November 20, in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, with Rev. Lawrence Metzler officiating. Interment will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019