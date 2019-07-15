Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Solomon's United Church of Christ
1594 Swamp Fox Road
Chambersburg, PA
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Solomon's United Church of Christ
1594 Swamp Fox Road
Chambersburg, PA
Beverly Ann "Becky" (Smith) Kaiser


1932 - 2019
Beverly Ann "Becky" (Smith) Kaiser Obituary
Beverly Ann "Becky" (Smith) Kaiser

Chambersburg - Beverly Ann "Becky" (Smith) Kaiser died in the Chambersburg Hospital on Friday, July 12, 2019 from declining health. She was born in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania on May 22, 1932 to Laun C. Smith, Sr. and Bertha B. Deibler Smith.

She graduated from Waynesboro Area High School in 1950, and Shippensburg University in 1954. She taught three years and then substituted in Waynesboro and Guilford Township until 1986.

She loved knitting, crocheting, and quilting, creating over 20 quilts. She enjoyed reading, music, playing games with family and friends, and spending time with her iPad. She was a member of Solomon's United Church of Christ where she taught Junior High Sunday School, sang in the choir, and was an active member of the Ladies Aid serving as president for many years.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, C. Wyatt Kaiser; children Ryck (wife, Peggy), Julia (husband Peter) Emig, Amy (husband John) Blumberg, Leslie (husband Larry) Gayman, Joel (wife Anne), and Robert; brothers William L. Smith and Marvin D. Smith; 14 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother Laun C. Smith, Jr, and sisters Eileen Shank and Norma Engle.

A celebration of her life will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday July 24, 2019, in Solomon's United Church of Christ, 1594 Swamp Fox Road, Chambersburg, PA followed by food and fellowship at the New Franklin Ruritan. Family members will greet friends one hour prior to the service, Wednesday morning, in the church.

Burial will be private in Grindstone Hill Cemetery, Chambersburg.

Memorial contributions in Becky's name can be sent to Solomon's United Church of Christ, 1594 Swamp Fox Road, Chambersburg, PA. 17202.

Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Public Opinion on July 15, 2019
