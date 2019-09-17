|
Beverly F. Coldsmith
Chambersburg - Beverly F. Coldsmith, 86, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Sunday morning, September 15, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 7, 1933 in Greencastle, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth Eugene and Kathryn Louise Stains Leedy. A homemaker most of her life, Bev had at one time worked as a waitress in the Chambersburg area. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and a member and Past President of the B.P.O. Elks Lodge #600 Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Her hobby was crocheting and she made blankets for many family members and friends. Her husband, George E. Coldsmith, whom she married October 10, 1948, preceded her in death on November 24, 2012.
Bev is survived by three children, Jeffrey A. Coldsmith (Darlene), Robert L. Coldsmith, and Susan R. Henry (Daniel), all of Chambersburg; ten grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Connie Younker of Hagerstown, MD and Donna Miner (Paul) of Williamsport, MD; two brothers, Kenneth Leedy, Jr. (Mitzi) of Hagerstown, and Gregory Leedy of Greencastle; and a daughter-in-law, Karen Clippinger Coldsmith of Chambersburg. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, George "Denny" Coldsmith; a sister, Carolyn Schuman; a brother, Buddy Leedy; and a great-grandson, Gannyn Henry.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. John Kratz and Rev. Rick Noll will officiate. Interment will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Friday and from 9:00-10:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 750 Norland Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 17, 2019