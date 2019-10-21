Services
Beverly Kriner

Mercersburg - Beverly J. "Corkey" Kriner, 80, Mercersburg, PA died October 19, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital, Chambersburg. Beverly had been in failing health for the past 12 months.

Born October 11, 1939 in Chambersburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Marshall and Mildred Robinson Beam.

Beverly was a 1957 graduate of Shippensburg High School, Shippensburg, PA. Following graduation, she was employed at the former Stanley Company, Chambersburg.

Beverly married Fred L. Kriner on June 23, 1961. Beverly and Fred moved to Mercersburg in 1967.

She enjoyed crochet, cooking, crafts, and puzzles. Beverly loved spending time with her siblings.

The Kriners maintained a Florida residence where they enjoyed their winters. Fred died March 26, 2010.

Surviving family include four sons, Thomas J. Beam, Shippensburg, Jeffrey M. Kriner, Mercersburg, Benjamin L. (Deanna) Kriner, Shippensburg, and James A. (Tami) Kriner, Greencastle, PA. Six grandchildren, Adam Kriner, Katie Taulton, Elijah Miller, and Jacob, Cody, and Casie Kriner, and two great grandchildren, Noah and Madeline Taulton. Five siblings, Miriam Ferne Snyder, Eileen "Liz" Robinson and David James Beam all of Shippensburg, John M. Beam, Roxbury, PA and Sally "Sam" Golden, Amberson, PA.

A memorial graveside service will be held October 25, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM at Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, with Pastor Cathy Pence officiating.

There will be no viewing.

Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
