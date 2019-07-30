Services
Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Inc.
47 North Park Avenue
Mercersburg, PA 17236
(717) 328-2812
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Inc.
47 North Park Avenue
Mercersburg, PA 17236
Resources
1934 - 2019
Formerly of Mercersburg - Billie L. Chesnut, 85, formerly of Mercersburg, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, with her family by her side in Chambersburg.

Born January 14, 1934, in McConnellsburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Goldie Strait Lininger.

Billie graduated from McConnellsburg High School and married Charles W. Chesnut on January 25, 1953. She worked as a cook at the Mercersburg Inn, and Mercersburg Academy of until retirement in 1994. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Billie liked shopping, cooking, playing bingo, and spending summers in Delaware with her family.

Billie is survived by her husband of 66 years, Charles W. Chesnut, and 6 children, Karen Carbaugh of Myrtle Beach, SC, Debra (Ronald) Pine of Mercersburg, Barbara (Joel) Sites of Mercersburg, Carol (Leroy) Fickes of Chambersburg, Thomas (Kathi) Chesnut of Mercersburg, and Brenda (Mark) Heckman of Mercersburg. She is survived by 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 2 brothers, Gary and Guiena Lininger of McConnellsburg.

Billie is preceded in death by her granddaughter Susan E. Pine, and a son-in-law Richard Carbaugh.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc. Mercersburg, with Chaplain Brenda Doyle officiating. The family will receive family and friends 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery, Mercersburg, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made to Menno Haven Benevolence Fund

Arrangements by Lininger-Fries Funeral Home
Published in Public Opinion on July 30, 2019
