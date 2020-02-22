|
Billie Gertrude Gaskin
Chambersburg - Billie Gertrude Gaskin died peacefully at Menno Haven on February 13, 2020, a month shy of her 102nd birthday. Born in Carbondale, PA, she rose from Depression-era poverty to become valedictorian of her high school class and pursue a career in accounting. She settled in New Jersey, married Edward Fagan in 1939, and raised a family while working for a local accountant. In 1987, after 11 years as a widow, Billie married Charles Gaskin and joined him in Mississippi. They traveled the world together. After Charles' death Billie retired to Menno Haven in 2003.
This kind and gentle lady possessed a strong sense of dignity and morality, an iron will, and a deep Christian faith. She taught her family by example to always be honest and do right, to respect others and follow the golden rule, to lead purposeful lives, and to be strong in adversity. She enabled her children to have the college education poverty had denied her. A skilled tailor, she fashioned her own clothes, including her signature hats. Wherever she lived she was active in her local Episcopal parish and quietly assisted both friends and strangers. She will be sorely missed and well-remembered by all who knew her.
Survivors include her children, Judith Schwenk and Edward Fagan; granddaughters Nancy Gilman and Anne Gilman; great grandchildren Margaret, Laura, Alonzo, and Han; step-children Thomas Gaskin and Janet Irwin; and their families.
Her memorial service will be at Trinity Episcopal Church, 58 South Second Street, in Chambersburg at 11:30 am on Saturday, March 14. A luncheon will follow. Interment will be in Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart, PA, in June. Memorial donations made to Trinity Episcopal Church will be used for the free breakfast program.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020