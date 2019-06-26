|
|
Blain A. Kirby
St. Thomas - Blain A. Kirby, 80, of St. Thomas, departed this life on the evening of June 24, 2019, at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on January 21, 1939, in Lenoir City, TN, a son of the late Alvin and Nina (Grant) Kirby. Blain married Mary "Janie" Kirby on July 8, 1961, in Hagerstown, MD. She preceded him in death on November 24, 2015. Blain worked for the Frick Co., Waynesboro, for over thirty years, retiring in 2001, as a fabricator and machine operator. His main priorities in life were his family and his job. Blain took great pride in all of his grandchildren. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by his daughter, Kandie E. Jones and husband Timothy of St. Thomas; his son, Jeffrey W. Kirby and wife Jackie of Chambersburg; four grandchildren, Jessica Mickey, Joshua Kirby, Keaira Carr, and Kylee Jones; four great grandsons, Andrew Mickey, Riley Kirby, Weston Mickey, and Zion Carr; one great granddaughter, Vaida Baker; five sisters; five brothers; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Blain was preceded in death by seven brothers. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Pastor Kenny Craig will officiate. Interment will follow in the Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg. Viewing will be Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite . Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on June 26, 2019