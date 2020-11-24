Blaine Niswander
Chambersburg - Blaine Gayman Niswander , 85, of Chambersburg, PA passed away November 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born on June 26, 1935 in Chambersburg to the late Orville & Alice Niswander. Blaine grew up on the family farm, where he continued to live. He is an Army veteran and served time in Germany. Blaine retired from the USPS as Letter Carrier after 38 years of service in Chambersburg & St. Thomas areas. In his younger days he enjoyed horseback riding and loved riding motorcycle with his wife. They enjoyed traveling the country on their motorcycles.
Blaine is survived by his wife of more than 60 year, Betty Jane (Eshelman) Niswander. He is also survived by his daughter Deborah Niswander, son Ivan Niswander, grandson Michael Niswander, and 2 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Arlene C. Myers and grandson Benjamin Tyler Bumbaugh.
Graveside Services will be held at Brechbill Cemetery on Ft. McCord Rd. Monday, November 30th at 11 AM.