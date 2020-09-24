Blaine Prescott Ammons
Hagerstown, MD - Blaine Prescott Ammons, age 34, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Born December 20, 1985, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Danain Ammons and Denise and Doug Peterson of Mercersburg, PA.
A 2003 graduate of James Buchanan High School, Blaine went on to graduate from Ford Motor Company's Automotive Technical School. He worked in warehousing for a number of years as a forklift operator. He enjoyed working on cars, computers and helping out friends. He was a member of the First UMC of Mercersburg, PA.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by four siblings, Nathaniel Ammons of Hagerstown, MD, Tara Peterson of Mercersburg, PA, Douglas Peterson, Jr. of Mercersburg, PA, and Abbagayle Peterson (fiancé Jereomy Ayres) of Virginia Beach, VA and two nieces, Rebecca "Becca" and Rachel Peterson. He also survived by Grandparents Ellen Ammons of Hagerstown, MD, Mary Louise Hykes Spangler of Greencastle, PA and Frank and Mildred Peterson of Lancaster, OH. He also survived by Aunts Jennifer Spangler (David) of Greencastle, Pa, Pamela Walton and Virginia Peterson of Newark, OH. He also survived by Uncles Darren Ammons and Devin Ammons of Hagerstown, MD, Malcolm Peterson of Gratiot, OH, Timothy Peterson of Frederick, MD and Jeffrey Peterson of Hagerstown, MD.
A Memorial service will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020, at 11:30 AM at the First United Methodist Church, 11 N. Fayette St., Mercersburg, PA 17236, where Pastor Michael Baughman will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:30 AM in the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, Inc., Greencastle, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association
